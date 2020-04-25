Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires C$61,519.50 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$61,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 744,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,642,504.50.

Shares of FTG opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. Firan Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.