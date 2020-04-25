Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 876,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $45.11 on Friday. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

