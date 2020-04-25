Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 876,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $45.11 on Friday. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Corp
Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Corp
Denali Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in FB Financial Corp
Denali Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in FB Financial Corp
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report