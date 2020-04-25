Denali Advisors LLC Invests $124,000 in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in FB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of FBK opened at $19.88 on Friday. FB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

