1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

