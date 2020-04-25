Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.