Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

