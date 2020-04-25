Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

