Cedar Capital LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

