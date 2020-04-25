Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.