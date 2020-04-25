Cedar Capital LLC Sells 193 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Cerner by 30.2% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 910,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 190,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Cerner by 54.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.48.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

