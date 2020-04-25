Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 975,445 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 474,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 429,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,695,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

