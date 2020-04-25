Cedar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 187.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

