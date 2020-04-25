Cedar Capital LLC Buys 274 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 61.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 116,660 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.