Cedar Capital LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $78.32 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

