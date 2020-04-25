Cedar Capital LLC Sells 252 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

