Cedar Capital LLC Sells 72,403 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,403 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

UWM opened at $36.64 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $81.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

