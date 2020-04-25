Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 186,258 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

