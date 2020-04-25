Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Albireo Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

