Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $255,000 in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

