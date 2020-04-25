Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,406 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gritstone Oncology worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

