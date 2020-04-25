Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells $306,000.00 in Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GBT opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,801,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,524 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,274,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 186,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

