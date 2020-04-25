North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 29,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at C$176,482.40.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$6.54 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

