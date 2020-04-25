OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

OSUR stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

