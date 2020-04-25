OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 535.07% and a negative net margin of 355.70%. On average, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OpGen news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $408,118.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,272.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.