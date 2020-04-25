PolyOne Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:POL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POL. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

PolyOne stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

