Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group began coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Noodles & Co from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

NDLS opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

