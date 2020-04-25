Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) PT Lowered to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,552.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

