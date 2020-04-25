PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

