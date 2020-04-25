FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PERSIMMON/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PERSIMMON/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERSIMMON/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.
About PERSIMMON/ADR
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
