FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PERSIMMON/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PERSIMMON/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERSIMMON/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.