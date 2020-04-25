Stephens Begins Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 424.77 and a beta of 0.98. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after purchasing an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

