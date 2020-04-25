B. Riley Comments on PRGX Global Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRGX Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PRGX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

