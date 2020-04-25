Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.