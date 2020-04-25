Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $357.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 186,258 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 186,258 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $255,000 in ACM Research Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $255,000 in ACM Research Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,406 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,406 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells $306,000.00 in Stock
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells $306,000.00 in Stock
North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 29,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd Stock
North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 29,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report