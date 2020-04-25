G.Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of POL opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PolyOne by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PolyOne by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PolyOne by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

