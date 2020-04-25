FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

