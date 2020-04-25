Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.61.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.