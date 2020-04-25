Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continued deal wins are driving Marvell's top line. Strong demand from enterprise and datacenter markets was also a positive. The company’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are expected to boost the top line. Further, the divestment of the Wi-Fi business to NXP Semiconductors will help Marvell focus on other high-growth areas. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Nonetheless, global business disruptions due to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus could hurt Marvell’s financials in the near term. Moreover, economic weaknesses across the European and Asian regions were major headwinds, which continued to hurt demand in the enterprise end market. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,533 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

