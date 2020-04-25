Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 million and a PE ratio of -17.32.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

