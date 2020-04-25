Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

