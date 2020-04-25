Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIME. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $15,072,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.