JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.10 ($24.53).

DEC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

EPA:DEC opened at €16.31 ($18.97) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.72.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

