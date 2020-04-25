Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 209,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENBL stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

