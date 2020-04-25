CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CEVA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CEVA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $646.90 million, a P/E ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

