CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.57. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 265 shares traded.

CESDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

