NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.76. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

