Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.66. Marechale Capital shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 106,047 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $418,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Marechale Capital Company Profile (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc provides advice and broking services to companies in Europe. It offers advisory services to raise funds for companies in the consumer, leisure, and retail; brands/renewable energy/ clean-tech; infrastructure and online exchanges; and private equity and asset backed funds sectors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

