Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and traded as low as $8.30. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 24,043 shares trading hands.

PATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%.

In other news, major shareholder John D. Baker II bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,136 shares of company stock worth $178,928. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Patriot Transportation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

