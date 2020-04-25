BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $3.19. BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $216.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. BRASILAGRO COMP/S had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. BRASILAGRO COMP/S makes up 0.0% of Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

