Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $391.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

