Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

NYSE MNRL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

