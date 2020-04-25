Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

RCI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

